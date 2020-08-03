GILBERT, Ariz. — The cancer center of a hospital isn't usually where heartwarming stories are made/ But, that didn't stop the staff at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center from making one.

Hospital staff and services helped two people tie the knot after eight years of dating on Saturday.

James Lassa, 71, has been at the center battling lung cancer since he was diagnosed in February. During that time, Kathleen Robbestad, 61, has been by his side.

“As soon as we saw each other, we knew that was it,” said Robbestad.

The two met online eight years ago and have been together ever since. And, as of today, it looks like they'll be together forevermore.

A hospital chaplain performed the ceremony in the center's Garden of Hope, sealing the two's relationship. The culinary service team of the hospital baked the cake for the reception.

According to Rovvestad, the two had been planning to mary long before Lassa's diagnosis, but life and work always seemed to get in the way.

But, as of today, life can't get in the way anymore.

“He’s an amazing person, and we’re both so excited to get married,” she said.

RELATED:

100-year-old WWII veterans perform Super Bowl coin toss

10-year-old burn victim celebrates first year of recovery