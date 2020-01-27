HOUSTON — Houston is honoring the victims of Sunday morning's deadly helicopter crash by lighting up City Hall and the Montrose bridges in the legendary Lakers colors.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were among the nine people who were killed.

Former University of Houston baseball player John Altobelli, his wife and daughter were also killed.

In Houston, City Hall and the Montrose bridges were lit up purple and gold Sunday night.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner extended his condolences to the families of the victims and asked Houstonians to pray for "everyone who is hurting and mourning the loss of a family member, a friend or one of basketball’s greatest players."

