HOUSTON — A Houston resident is now a millionaire after claiming a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The scratch-off ticket is called ‘$250 Million Cash Party’ and this particular ticket was worth $3 million. This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

The ticket was purchased at Braeburn Liquor located at 9906 S. Gessner Road.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

According to Texas Lottery, the overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.

