Bell and McLennan County both issued Shelter in Place orders on Monday. The orders change a few things, like business operations and how many people can gather together. But, how will it be enforced?

Temple will utilize its police department.

"Officers are going to be issuing warnings, " Cody Weems with Temple Police said. "If they come into contact with the same individual or group of individuals multiple times, then they may consider issuing citations."

According to Larry Holze with the city of Waco, Code Enforcement will handle the Shelter in Place. He said they will issue a citation if someone is not being compliant.

"We are trying to make sure everybody is compliant with the order for us all to be safe and have a healthy environment to live and work in and that's the only way to do it, is to enforce it," Holze said.

Temple Police and Holze said if you see something feel free to reach out.

"If people are noticing trends that are in violation of these policies that are designed to keep the community safe, they're more than welcome to reach out to us," Weems said.

