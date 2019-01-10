SAN ANTONIO — Human remains were found near the University of Texas at San Antonio- Main Campus Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the remains were found by surveyors walking through the woods near 1604 and Babcock Road.

Officials with law enforcement told KENS 5 that the remains consisted of bones with clothes on, no flesh.

Police are unable to tell if the remains are of a man or a woman, but they most likely belong to an adult.

The remains are believed to have been in the area for at least six months, if not longer.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner is on the way to the scene at this time.

This story will be updated as we gather more information.