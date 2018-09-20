FORT WORTH, Texas -- It shouldn't surprise anyone that Fort Worth showed its true, blue colors on Wednesday night.

More than 500 people gathered shoulder to shoulder to let a police department engulfed in grief know it isn't alone. This was the public's chance to truly honor Ofc. Garret Hull's life and sacrifice."It gives me chills," said TG Ragster, who greeted every car with a wave and a sign reading "I support FWPD."

An enormous American flag colored to #backtheblue hung between two giant tow trucks as officers, strangers, local politicians, and Garrett Hull's family arrived for a candlelight vigil at police headquarters on Felix Street.

Shot and killed in the line of duty last week, Hull, a 17-year veteran of the force, was remembered as "natural police."

Manny Ramirez, the city's police association president, said Hull embodied what it meant to be an officer. "He was the man every officer wanted as their backup," said Ramirez. "And every citizen was lucky if he showed up on their call."

Hull worked in the department's Criminal Intelligence Unit, and was often undercover.

But despite a legendary reputation with his brothers and sisters in blue, it was the man at home that Ramirez said he most admired. "He loved his family more than anything in the world," he said.

Sabrina Hull, Garrett's widow, sat front row at the vigil, with two daughters nearby. Sabrina lit the first candle as dusk set in. A moment of silence followed as hundreds more passed the flame.

Ragster said the show of support is what he was hoping to see. "I feel like this is what they are called to do, serve the city of Fort Worth," he said.

Hull will be laid to rest following a private memorial service on Friday afternoon. Anyone wishing to help his family during this time, can do so through Assist the Officer by specifying 'In Memory of Garrett Hull.'

