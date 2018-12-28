AUSTIN — El Arroyo is honoring Richard Overton, an Austin man and America's oldest World War II veteran, who died Thursday night after battling pneumonia.

The Austin restaurant, which is famous for their clever and funny signs, dedicated their sign Friday to the veteran.

The sign, which was posted on their Facebook, features a quote from Mr. Overton. It reads, "I ain't getting rich, but I feel glad."

Overton's funeral is set to take place on Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Texas State Cemetery. For more information about his funeral, click here.

