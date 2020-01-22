MIAMI — Florida might not have falling snow, but it does have falling iguanas.
The National Weather Service office in Miami sent out a warning Tuesday giving a heads up for the possibility of cold-stunned iguanas falling out of trees. Unseasonably cool temperatures settled into Florida Tuesday evening, and by Wednesday morning some parts of the state were waking up to freezing temperatures.
And, since iguanas are cold-blooded reptiles, they can become immobile in temperatures 40 degrees and colder.
Don't worry, the iguanas aren't dead. They'll wake back up as the temperature rises.
It's also best to just leave them alone and not touch the reptiles if you see them on the ground.
National Hurricane Center scientist Eric Blake shared a photo his wife took of a bright green iguana on the ground in Virginia Key.
CBS Miami report Joan Murray tweeted a photo of a large iguana that fell out of a tree and into her yard in Pompano Beach.
Meteorologist Ginger Zee even shared a video of a cold-stunned iguana tumbling from a tree.
A similar cold snap in 2018 also made it "rain iguanas" in Florida.
