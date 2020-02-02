KILLEEN, Texas — I.M.P.A.C Outreach hosted its fourth-annual African American Art and History Showcase on Saturday.

The event featured dozens of vendors as well as singers, artists, speakers and authors. They shed light on the importance of the art and history that surrounds the African-American Culture.

"It is important for all Americans to see the cultures of this ethnicity," said Kerry-Ann Frazier.

The A.A.A.H.S. focuses on embracing the contributions of the African-American experiences through entertainment, networking and information. The event provided a platform for businesses to connect with the community and show what they had to offer.

One of the guests at the event was author Jerry Craft, whose graphic novel "New Kid" made history recently.

"I am just one of five African-American authors to win a Newbery Award," Craft said. "It is important for young kids to know that even in the year 2020 you can be the first African-American something."

The day wrapped up with a stage play called "Four Women", directed and written by Kerry-Ann Frazier. The play shows the love, struggle and oppression felt by four African-American sisters.

"It just shows the strength of African-American woman." Frazier said.

The show will have one last performance on Feb. 21 at 7 P.M. at Huston-Tillotson University in Austin.

You can visit this website for ticket information: https://www.kzfrazierdrama.com/fourwomen/

