INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is on the lookout for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing in Ingleside since Wednesday.

Guadalupe Estela de le Rosa was last seen around 4 p.m. wearing a black hoodie, light blue jeans, and black and white checked Vans shoes.

If you have seen Guadalupe Estela de le Rosa, or have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531.

