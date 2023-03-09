23-year-old man's death under investigation following a report of shots fired, police say

According to police, the man died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police Department announced that 23-year-old Taurus Berkhart Stubbs of Killeen died following a report of shots fired on Thursday, March 9.

According to police, around 1:28 a.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

Close to 10 minutes later at 1:39 a.m., officers were told that family members had taken Stubbs to the Seton Medical Center, police say.

According to police, officers witnessed Stubbs being taken inside the emergency room where he later died of his injuries at 4:58 a.m.

Police say Stubbs was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Nicola James and an autopsy has been ordered to the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

There is currently no other information available.

