BELTON, Texas — Months after she spent $30,140 to have her kitchen remodeled and tile put down in several rooms, Noelia Lopez will be getting $3,000 back from the contractor who never finished the job.

Lopez hired Ruben Alvarez of Alvarez Professional Services in late June.

Lopez told 6 News his workers tore out her counter tops, along with her stove top and sink at the beginning of July. He also replaced tile in several rooms in the house and replaced the cabinets.

But Alvarez never replaced the counter tops since the beginning of January.

After close to two months of washing dishes on her porch and asking Alverez to finish, Lopez asked for a small refund.

"Stop with all your excuses week after week my health can no longer take it," Lopez wrote in a text on Aug. 22. "You need to return $3,000 out of $30, $140 I have given you I need that money to finish the job you started..."

Alverez responded, "I am trying to get you done Ms. Lopez. It's not excuses it's stupid things from people I use and have dealt with on this job..."

Lopez then called 6 News, and reporter Andrew Moore looked into the situation.

Lopez had receipts that showed she had paid in full in early August, but the job had not been completed.

Lopez also showed Moore exposed wires in her kitchen that prevent her from being able to turn the power back on, meaning she also did not have use of her over.

6 News told Alverez a story would be running and that 6 News knew Lopez asked for a refund on Sunday.

Alvarez contacted Lopez back the same day.

"He never did say that until then," Lopez said. "Until Sunday when the story was about to air. That's when I heard from him, he was out of town, he would come the next day which was Monday and return $3,000 -- And he did."

Lopez was able to hire Natt's Roofing on Monday, and the contractor has already capped loose wires in the kitchen so Lopez can turn the power back on and use her oven.

Lopez was told by the new contractor she could have her sink installed as soon as Thursday.

Lopez told 6 News Natt's Roofing will not be asking for any money until the job is complete. She thanked 6 News for the story Wednesday.

"I would recommend that people get in touch with Channel 6," Lopez said. "Without you I don't think I would have gotten anything back."

Lopez first hired contractor Ruben Alvarez when he approached her at Home Depot and asked her what project she was working on. Then, he told her he could do it cheaper and more professionally than Home Depot’s services.

Lopez said, under their contract, the job was going to cost $30,000 total plus one addition for around $140.

Lopez was not supposed to pay the last $10,000 until the job was complete, but she said the agreement didn't last.

"Off of that $10,000 he kept asking for a little bit more and a little bit more," Lopez said. "It was always about finishing the job and that's what I wanted."

By Aug. 2, the contract was paid in full but not complete.

Lopez said she would not make the same mistake again, and was going to ask that the work be done first. 6 News spoke to Natt's Roofing owner Mario Licea Wednesday, and Licea confirmed that Lopez would not have to pay until the job is complete.

