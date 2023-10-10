6 Fix | Killeen homeowners claim contractor walked off job, contractor denies claims

A couple in Killeen said a contractor walked off the job after they hired him to rebuild their home that was lost in a fire.

KILLEEN, Texas — Homeowners in Killeen claim a contractor walked off the job after they refused to pay for renovations, they said they didn't ask for.

Jewell and Betty Lockhart have owned their home in Killeen for a while.

In April it went up in flames.

The Lockharts received thousands of dollars from their insurance for their home, so they wanted to put it all towards rebuilding.

Months later they said the original contractor they hired to rebuild their beloved home didn't finish the job.

"We never got the roof done, never got the flooring done," Jewell Lockhart said, "He did the framing and that was pretty much it."

Jewell added that the lead contractor on the project was asking for more money before ever finishing the project that was expensed with the $90,000 the Lockhart's had received from their insurance.

DeLeon Construction was in charge of the initial projects.

I reached out to the owner of the business.

Efrem Alvarado, owner of DeLeon Construction replied:

I explain to them several times that we had to do a lot of extra work in order to prepare the enlargements, add-ons , upgrades and additions and they told me again and again that they will get us the check tomorrow, next Monday and so on until four weeks passed after the last inspection and we just couldn't continue.

I tried time and time again to explain to the homeowners the situation, but they just seemed to not be able or willing to understand, I tried to make an agreement, negotiate with them so we don't stop working several times, but they were unwilling to be reasonable, my intention was never to stop the project.

Four weeks passed without payments and the unwillingness for the homeowners to reach an agreement that's when we decided to stop and cancel the contract but not before trying several times to reason with them.

I have signed agreements, emails, texts, reports that were made in time and manner, so they were always informed, Last agreement was that we were going to install their countertops and bathroom tiles at no cost, and they agreed, and I was hoping that we close this situation in a reasonable manner, but this is just to hurt the companies reputation , so be it.

We have spoken to our legal representation, and they are just waiting for my instructions to present the necessary ceise and decist letters , lien on property and civil lawsuits.

My understanding was that we have reached a civilized agreement.

So just present the facts , I understand your job and lets see where this uncomfortable situation leads us.