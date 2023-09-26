6 Fix | Rockdale couple fed up over vines and trees taking over power lines

Carolyn and Donald Cooper said they've asked Oncor to get rid of trees and vines on power lines for years.

ROCKDALE, Texas — Trees, vines and power lines don't mix, especially for Carolyn and Donald Cooper.

The Rockdale couple said they've been dealing with power outages for years because their power lines are covered in vines and tree limbs.

They said they tried reaching out to Oncor about their concerns, but they never got any answers.

"Look at the trees around here, they're all dead," Donald said.

Donald said in the winter the limbs and vines become heavy from the freeze and fall on the power lines.

Carolyn added that they've been displaced multiple times because of this.

I reached out to ONCOR regarding their concerns.

ONCOR's response:

"There's no major concerns for safety...they did note vegetation and growth...we will make plans to get the address and get crews out there in a few weeks."

Carolyn and Donald said they simply want the overgrowth to go away before the next freeze so they don't have to leave their home again.

"If it's something they're responsible for, come out and do your job," Carolyn said.

I will make sure to keep in contact with the company to make sure they go out to address the couples' concerns.

The city of Rockdale city manager Barbara Holly said if this ever happens to anyone, they can reach out to her at bholly@rockdaletx.gov or at the City Hall number.

"Make sure people know what the closest address is so we can address the issue," Holly said.