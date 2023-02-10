6 Fix | Temple resident asks for trash to not be dumped in alley behind home

David Rowe said for years he's been dealing with neighbors that dump their trash in the alley that he uses to get into his garage.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — For years David Rowe's drive home in Temple has been full for trash and he's fed-up.

Rowe wants the alley behind his home that he uses to get to access his garage to be cleaned up and maintained.

He said he's even noticed that the plants and trees are overgrown in the alley as well.

"I can't afford to buy more cars and it's just an eye sore with all the trash that's thrown out along the alley way," he added.

Rowe said he sees wood with nails in it and mattresses in the alley from time to time.

Sometimes the debris prevents him from getting to his garage.

I drove around with Rowe as he pointed out the grass and bushes that were growing high enough to hide gas lines.

There were remnants of trash here and there, something Rowe is tired of.

He said he had reached out to the city of Temple but nothing has been done so far.

I reached out to the city and they responded with this:

"In regard to the maintenance of alleyways, it is the resident's responsibility. While residents are responsible for the general upkeep of the alley, including cleanliness, the Solid Waste department is responsible for servicing the containers in the alley. In cases of code violations, Transform Temple takes charge of addressing those issues."

The city said if there is a code violation in the area of South 29th Street, Transform Temple will issue a violation to the respective homeowner for them to fix it.