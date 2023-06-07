6 Fix Update | Contractor accused of swindling elderly woman arrested in Milam County

Brendan Myers turned himself in to authorities

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Brendan Myers has been arrested on multiple counts of theft in Milam County.

According to Authorities, Wichita deputies informed the Milam County Sherriff's Office that Myers had returned to Texas this weekend after they made contact with family in Kansas.

Parker County sheriff sent deputies to his location in Poolville, Texas Thursday where they made contact with his wife and other family members. He was not there at the time.

Myers turned himself in to the Milam County Sheriff's Department at 6:32 Friday morning.

The Milam County Sherriff's office started looking for Myers when Six News broke the story that he had allegedly swindled Diane Yates in Cameron, out of $60-thousand, and left her home in shambles back in March.

Myers will face three counts of theft. Bond has not yet been set.

Where it all began:

Imagine paying $60,000 to remodel a home, only to find out the contractor may never finish the job.

This is happening to Diane Yates in Cameron, Texas, she claims.

Yates claims Brendon Myers of United Construction LLC took advantage of her in November when she was in search of a contractor. He started renovating her house, but months later, it's still unfinished, with parts even destroyed.

"I feel like crying, and I do sometimes," Yates said.

Yates added she can barely live in her home, with her living room, kitchen, and rooms torn apart.

There's space between windows and the wall that exposes Yates to the outdoors, and the whole foundation of her home that was passed down from family is ruined.

Yates claims rooms that Myers added on to the back of her home, as part of the expansion, could be washed away in a second with the right amount of rain, according to contractors Yates brought out to assess her property.

Their assessment also said the damages left by Myers add up almost $30,000.

"Just walking around and looking at it, my jaw dropped," Jimmy Zalesky, a family friend of Yates, said.

Yates claims that Myers had told her the renovations were only supposed to last one month.

"We ended up having to live in a motel and come back here to live in the freezing cold," she added.

Diane Yates' prayers get answered with help of Six News:

The blueprints have been drawn up and the foundation has been laid to make Diane Yates' dreams come true.

Yates has waited months for her home to be repaired ever since she claimed Brendan Myers started renovations, ruined her home and left it unfinished in March.

According to builders, Yates will have a new home free of charge in the coming months, all because of Odes Foster with T&O Services.

"I'm just praising God that I'm able to stay here now," Yates said.

If Foster had not stepped in, Yates would have had to move off of her land come winter.