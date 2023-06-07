6 Fix Update | First look at Cameron woman's future home

Diane Yates is excited to see the foundation being laid for her new home in Cameron, after she claims a contractor ruined her original house.

CAMERON, Texas — The blueprints have been drawn up and the foundation has been laid to make Diane Yates' dreams come true.

Yates has waited months for her home to be repaired ever since she claimed Brendan Myers started renovations, ruined her home and left it unfinished in March.

According to builders, Yates will have a new home free of charge in the coming months, all because of Odes Foster with T&O Services.

"I'm just praising God that I'm able to stay here now," Yates said.

If Foster had not stepped in, Yates would have had to move off of her land come winter.

Now, concrete pillars are up and Yates can see where her future memories will be made.

"We're going to build her a new 'barndominium' and we're going to need help from the community to help fund that," Foster said.

Yates said Foster told her the home is going to have an open concept floorplan, a sewing room and a window so she can see people that pull into her driveway.

Foster with T&O Services, saw our "6 Fix" report and decided to step up for Yates and build her a brand-new home at no cost.

"A lot of people wouldn't have heard about this if it wouldn't have been for KCEN," Yates said.

Without help from the community, Foster said the timeline to have the project built by winter may not be possible due to the extent of the damage left by Myers. To combat this, Foster is inviting the community out to the Cameron Fire Station to make a plan on building her a new home.

"We're not only taking donations, anyone who wants to come and help build, they're more than welcome," he said.

Yates said Foster had called him, wanting to help. When he came out to her property, she could not believe it was real. Yates' tears of happiness come after months of struggle. She has not been able to cook, sleep or live properly, she said.

"I thought I had dreamed this, and he said, 'no ma'am this is true'," Yates added.

She said ever since receiving the news, she has cried with happiness and shock that a person would do this for her, let alone a total stranger.

"With it being in our hometown, we felt like it was God telling us we needed to make a move," Foster said.

Soon after the story aired for the first time in May, an investigation took place at the Milam County District Attorney Office. Three charges were brought against Myers as a result.

"We do have warrants out for him," First Assistant District Attorney for Milam County, Brian Price said. "If he gets arrested in another state, we will start the process to extradite him back here."

Price encourages any potential victim of Myers to come forward or contact their office. Those with information on where Myers may be can contact law enforcement.

"We don't want people like this running around and taking money from people," Price said. "Our office especially wants to protect the people of Milam County."

Anyone that would like to be involved in helping build Yates her new home is encouraged to visit the Cameron Fire Department on July 16 at 2:30 p.m. to discuss further.

"Winter is approaching really quickly, so we don't have time to play with it," Foster added.

A GoFundMe was also created by Yates' family in an effort to get her money back.

