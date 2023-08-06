Temple developer addresses flooding concerns after subdivision construction

Homeowners on Filly Lane say they have dealt with major flooding and home damage for over a year.

TEMPLE, Texas — Revisions have begun for the soon-to-be subdivision in Temple that has caused major problems for homeowners on Filly Lane.

6 News has followed the story regarding homeowners claiming the development of the new subdivision Atascosa Estates has caused major flooding and home damage.

The city stepped in to ensure the project engineers, Turley Engineering & Surveying, and the construction company, Hopi Development, Inc. A Texas Corporation, are collaborating on the project efficiently and meeting the City's design criteria.

Operations Manager B.J. Little declined an in-person interview on these issues but provided 6 News with a statement:

Turley Associates, Inc., in conjunction with the developer, contractor and City staff, have been working on preparing plans for this area for the last several weeks. As of today, the contractor has constructed a swale along the rear property line of Atascosa Estates adjacent to the homes on Filly Lane. We will continue to work with the contractor, developer and City of Temple to monitor the drainage.

As of June 8, silt fencing and a swale has been constructed in the area, but homeowners on Filly Lane don't believe this will be enough to help with flooding.

They also do not believe there has been proper communication between homeowners, developers, contractors and the City of Temple.

"We have not heard anything as far as a resolution for the developers or the engineers," Homeowner Dale Rosen explained. "That's not helping us, we don't know what's going on. Are they going to submit forms? Are they going to just leave this dirt pile there and it'll just start to cave?"

Another homeowner, Keegan Cochran, says the work they've done to resolve flooding issues so far has only made the situation worse.

"Digging a ditch causes us to lose electricity or Internet," Cochran explained. "When they have to fix it, they can't get back there. They can't access it like they should because there's not much room between our fence in the ditch. It's ridiculous. It's frustrating. We're all tired of it."