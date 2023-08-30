6 Fix | 6 News helps Temple family get leaning utility pole fixed after four years

The Ingle family said a utility pole had been leaning over their property for four years. Now, the pole is once again standing up straight.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple family can sleep a little more soundly after a leaning utility pole has been repaired and is no longer a threat.

Ahren Ingle and his parents have waited four years for the moment, trying to get AT&T to fix the pole before it collapses.

"I'm ecstatic," Ahren Ingle said, "I can't believe it. After four years they're finally coming out here to fix this thing."

"After four years we don't believe it," Helen Ingle, Ahren Ingle's mother, said. "It was done in one night. Start from 7 p.m. to midnight and it's done. Really thanks to channel 6."

Now -- the AT&T utility pole is not leaning at a 45-degree angle, creating an eye sore, threatening lives or damaging property.

The Ingle family got tired of getting the runaround from the multi-billion dollar company, so they called 6 News.

6 News called AT&T with the Ingle family and ran into issues of getting ahold of the right department. After talking to two departments, we were finally transferred to a manager within the company's subrogation department. She acknowledged the issue and said it was an urgent matter.

Within 24 hours of the situation airing on 6 News, a crew was out fixing the pole.

An AT&T spokesperson shared a statement to 6 News Wednesday that said:

"We have replaced the pole at this location. We do our best to maintain our utility poles, but any concerns about them can be reported at (800) 288-2020."

Not only did AT&T fix the pole, but the Ingle's property was also repaired, including their metal fence and wooden gate.

"Everyone in the neighborhood is going to be safe now and everyone in my house is safe so, it's a happy ending," Ahren Ingle added.

Now the Ingle's don't have to sue like they were planning to do if the issue hadn't been resolved as soon as it was.

"If anybody has a problem with the pole, just call her," Helen Ingle said. "Call channel 6. Remember channel 6!"