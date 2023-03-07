6 Fix Update | Contractor steps in to give Cameron woman a home

After seeing our "6 Fix" report about an 80-year-old Cameron woman reportedly out $60,000, a local contractor decided to step into action.

CAMERON, Texas — The community is stepping up for 80-year-old Diane Yates whose house was left in shambles months ago.

Yates had trusted Cameron contractor, Brendan Myers, with $60,000 in renovations for her home last winter. Myers reportedly took her money and never finished.

Odes Foster, with T&O Services, saw our "6 Fix" report and decided to step up for Yates and build her a brand-new home at no cost.

"We're trying to build her a little 'barndominium' and we're trying to get some community to help fund that," Foster added.

The goal is to have the home done by winter, so Yates can stay on her property.

Without help from the community, Foster said this timeline might not be possible, because of the extent of the damage left by Myers. That's why Foster is inviting the whole community out to the Cameron Fire Station on July 16 at 2:30 p.m. to make a plan on building her a new home.

"We're not only taking donations, anyone who wants to come and help build, they're more than welcome," he said.

Yates said Foster had called him, wanting to help. When he came out to her property, she couldn't believe it was real. Yates' tears of happiness come after months of struggle. She hasn't been able to cook, sleep or live properly, she said.

"I thought I had dreamed this, and he said, 'no ma'am this is true'," Yates added.

She said ever since receiving the news, she's cried with happiness, shocked that a person would do this for her, let alone a total stranger.

"With it being in our hometown, we felt like it was God telling us we needed to make a move," Foster said.

Soon after the story aired for the first time in May, an investigation took place at the Milam County District Attorney Office. Three charges were brought against him as a result.

"We do have warrants out for him," First Assistant District Attorney for Milam County, Brian Price, said. "If he gets arrested in another state, we will start the process to extradite him back here."

Price encourages any potential victim of Myers to come forward or contact their office. If anyone has information on where Myers may be, contact law enforcement immediately.

"We don't want people like this running around and taking money from people," Price said. "Our office especially wants to protect the people of Milam County."

If you'd like to get involved in helping build Yates her new home, go to the Cameron Fire Department on July 16 at 2:30 p.m. to discuss plans with Foster.

"Winter is approaching really quickly, so we don't have time to play with it," Foster added.