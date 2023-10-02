6 Fix: Temple home owner has tree limbs and debris removed after a family tragedy

The City of Temple first told her she would have to wait at least two weeks for their help. Tree removal services also say she would have to pay up to $800.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — One simple phone call saved a Temple woman's day. Bobbie McBride, who is 68 years old, needed help after her home was swarmed with broken branches and limbs from last week's winter storm.

The City of Temple first told her she would have to wait at least two weeks for their help. Tree removal services also say she would have to pay up to $800 for the removal.

McBride then decided to give 6 News a call.

"I called Channel 6, they came out and helped me," McBride said. "This is what I'm telling you about, open your mouth and speak out. You never know what things can happen."

At first, McBride didn't mind waiting, but then something unexpected happened.

"That's me and Larry laying in his bed at his house, that's about 6 months ago," McBride said. "I had no idea he would be gone now though. It hasn't put a toll on me yet."

Her 70-year-old brother died Thursday, and now family members are coming in from all around the state for his funeral. But there's one problem. McBride says there is nowhere for her family to park because of the limbs.

"Right now, it's more important for me to take care of the people's vehicles," McBride said.

In a matter of seconds, everything was fixed after McBride made a phone call to 6 News.

"God sent somebody for me, told me to get on that phone and make some phone calls," McBride said. "If you got faith and believe in your prayers, He will send somebody to answer your prayers."

Her prayers were answered Friday afternoon.

"Once we get the call from you guys about Mrs. McBride and her situation, we called over to our Public Works Department and our Solid Waste Division Manager jumped right into action," Public Relations Specialist for the City of Temple, Allison O'Connor, said.

The city says they were glad to help.

"That's a perfect example that we want to set every time for our residents to let them know that if there is an issue, we are here to help you," O'Connor said. "I think right now, some people might be feeling a little less out of that, but we just want to reassure people that our public works department, they are working as quickly and as tirelessly as they can."

As the City of Temple makes its rounds to each neighborhood, they encourage home owners to pick up debris and put it on the curb, if they are able to. This will help make the process go faster for them.