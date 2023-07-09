Environmental group blasts ERCOT policy to pay cryptocurrency mining companies to stop operations during peak power demand

The executive director of the group Environment Texas believes the state power grid operator should pay residential customers for conservation instead.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the strategies the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator, deploys to help lower electricity use during peak demand periods faced criticism on Thursday.

Luke Metzger, the executive director of Environment Texas, believes it's infuriating that ERCOT offers energy credits for certain mining companies to stop operations.

"I was outraged," Metzger said.

Metzger's reaction comes after one of those mining companies, Rockdale-based Riot Platforms, announced on Wednesday that it made $31.7 million from the practice.

"This is absurd that we're paying this company $31 million to stop using electricity when, you know ... the rest of us all are not getting compensated for reducing their electricity use," Metzger said.

That $31.7 million is nearly four times the amount Riot Platforms made selling Bitcoin.

In a press release, Riot Platforms' CEO Jason Les said, “August was a landmark month for Riot in showcasing the benefits of our unique power strategy ... Riot achieved a new monthly record for Power and Demand Response Credits, totaling $31.7 million in August, which surpassed the total amount of all Credits received in 2022."

According to ERCOT, mining companies like Riot Platforms use nearly 4% of the forecasted peak loads.

Metzger said ERCOT should pay residential customers instead.

"We think a better use would be a program that compensates residential customers, that pays people to turn up their thermostat a few degrees or to avoid using appliances during peak demand. You know, those kinds of programs could save more than 4,000 megawatts of electricity," Metzger said. "So it would be a big boon for our grid reliability. But then, also, it would just really reward people for the sacrifice they make and helping keep the grid afloat."

Metzger pointed out that Senate Bill 1751 would have capped the mining industry's participation in cost-saving demand response programs, but it died in committee. Here's a copy of that bill.

Metzger is also concerned that the mining industry's increasing use of electricity will put a strain on the power grid.

"We've been particularly concerned about the rise of Bitcoin because it is just increasing strain on our electric grid. You know, about two gigawatts of electricity used in Texas this year [is] for producing this cryptocurrency. Another four gigawatts on the way. You know, looking down the next few years, it could be another total of 33 gigawatts," Metzger said.

KVUE reached out to the Texas Blockchain Council, but we have yet to hear back.

