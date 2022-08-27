Buffalo Bills release former SDSU player Matt Araiza days after civil lawsuit filed alleging rape

The release comes just days after a civil lawsuit was filed against Araiza and two others, alleging they gang raped a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills has released rookie punter Matt Araiza, just days after a civil lawsuit was filed against Araiza and two other current and former San Diego State University football players, alleging they gang-raped a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in October 2021.

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane announced Araiza's release in a press conference in Buffalo on Saturday.

"At this time we just think it's best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation," said Beane.

In a statement to CBS 8, attorney for Araiza, Kerry Armstrong said,

"Matt is very disappointed that his career with the Bills ended not because he played poorly, but because of false allegations leveled against him by a young lady and her attorney. I hope he is back in the NFL soon. He deserves to be, as he is the hardest-working twenty-two-year-old I know."

The other defendants named in the lawsuit include Zavier Leonard, who is a current member of the Aztecs team; and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko, who is a former member of the San Diego State team.

Also named as a defendant is SLJ, LLC, the landlord owner of the house where the alleged rape took place.

Attorney Dan Gilleon said he filed the complaint Thursday on behalf of the now 18-year-old alleged victim.

The lawsuit seeks damages for rape, gender violence, false imprisonment, and property liability.

We have released Punter Matt Araiza. pic.twitter.com/dlmKJnEj7v — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 27, 2022

GM Brandon Beane: This afternoon, we decided that releasing Matt Araiza was the best thing to do. Our culture in Buffalo is more important than winning football games. pic.twitter.com/soHPcePFxz — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 28, 2022

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.