Copperas Cove Police look into deadly crash that occurred Sunday evening

Police say one motorcyclist died at the scene.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Copperas Cove Police say they are investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, Dec. 4 at about 6:33 p.m.

According to police, officers and fire departments responded to a motorcycle accident on the 300 block of Summers Road and found a severely injured man.

Police say life-saving measures were performed on the man, but he did not survive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 50-year-old James Michael Sims, according to police.

One witness reported that the motorist was heading north in the southbound lane towards her car, the driver of the car had to veer into the center lane to avoid collision, according to police.

Police say the motorist then lost control of the motorcycle and seemed to have collided with a utility pole.

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Copperas Cove Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

