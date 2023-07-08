Fort Cavazos grieves the loss of Shad Edward Sheffie of the "Brave Rifles""

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The "First Team" and "Brave Rifles" Family are in mourning after the passing of Private Second Class (PV2) Shad Edward Sheffie from the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division.

On Aug. 4, the regiment suffered the loss of Sheffie, a valued 11B infantryman hailing from Baton Rouge, LA. He was 21 years old and had been serving in the U.S. Army since 2021.

Lieutenant Colonel Widmar Roman, commander of the 1st Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, expressed deep sorrow over the loss, stating, "We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of our brother-in-arms. PV2 Sheffie was a cherished member of our team and will be sorely missed. Tiger Squadron is in contact with the family and supporting their needs at this time. We are thankful for the support we’ve received from the local community throughout this tragedy."