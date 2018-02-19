The Hunt | Southern ghosts: A serial killer's stranglehold on the past

With no more than Solomon's gut feeling, and sans evidence, police set their sights on Gary for the rapes and strangulations that took place between 1977-78. And in 1986, he was found guilty of killing three of those victims—and ultimately sentenced to death.

Gary was born on Sept. 24, 1950 in Columbus—growing up, he would be on the other side of prison bars numerous times.

As a teenager he was arrested on more than one occasion for burglary and theft. When he moved to New York to be a musician, he continued his crime spree, resulting in more criminal charges.

He was serving time in New York in August 1977 when he escaped prison—and headed back to Columbus.

That’s when the rapes and strangulations started.

Over the course of six months, between 1977-78, evil had a stranglehold on the affluent Wynnton neighborhood in Columbus, Ga.

Women, between the ages of 55-89, became the target of nine rapes and seven strangulation deaths—sparking fear and sense of terror in the prosperous suburb.

Sept. 11, 1977 | Gertrude Miller

Sept. 16, 1977 | Mary "Fern" Willis Jackson, 59

Sept. 16, 1977 | Jean Dimenstein, 71

Oct. 21, 1977 | Florence Sheible, 89

Oct. 25, 1977 | Martha Thurmond, 70

Dec. 28, 1977 | Kathleen Woodruff, 74

Feb. 11, 1978 | Ruth Schwob,

Feb. 12, 1978 | Mildred Borom, 78

April 20, 1978 | Janet Cofer, 61

Known as the “Steakhouse Bandit” for several robberies in South Carolina, Gary was arrested in 1984, and sentenced to death for three of the murders. No one was ever convicted in the other four stranglings that occurred in the same timeframe.

After Gary’s trial began, elderly strangulations migrated to Atlanta in 1986. Over the course of three weeks, four elderly women were sexually assaulted and strangled.

Now 67, Gary awaits execution in Jackson, Ga., after his last appeal for a new trial was denied in January.

On Dec. 14, 2017, Gary wrote 11Alive’s Jessica Noll a 12-page letter that counters the evidence pointing the finger at him.

In the letter, he highlighted fingerprints that police produced with no photographs of where they were found—shoe prints that don’t fit him—and a bite mark on a victim that doesn’t match his teeth. He also challenged missing DNA evidence and eyewitnesses who came forward, placing him in the neighborhood during the murders.

“I was a model on TV…yet nobody identified me. Then years later, after arrest, after being plastered all over the media, liars popped up and said they saw me in the area of one crime scene,” he wrote.

But, he claimed no latent fingerprints were ever developed.

Furthermore, he said, “Not one print was photographed ‘in situ’ (being lifted from a particular spot) to authenticate it, as was protocol.”

Gary argued that the footprints were collected sized “8 ½-10/11” and “I am still a size 13 ½-14.”

“Not one matched me,” he wrote defending himself.

According to him, he has attempted to get his hands on the evidence that convicted him, but to no avail.

“I have always requested any and all evidence, exculpatory and inculpatory. I have always sought funds for experts to assist testing and relevant investigative. The state opposed any and all assistance for me,” he wrote in the letter.

“Even after the GA Supreme Court ordered DNA testing, Slater and her henchmen opposed each request. WHY??!! Why would the devils so very boisterously claim they have the right man, so adamantly opposed such requests??”

“The swabs containing my DNA suddenly came up ‘missing’ from the sample envelopes.”

In December 2009, the Georgia Supreme Court halted his execution, just three hours before his lethal injection, after tests showed that DNA found at the scene of one of the three murders he was convicted of was not his.

In 2010, DNA tests excluded Gary from being the person who raped Thurmond, a 69-year-old retired teacher.

“The DNA absolutely, to a scientific certainty, excludes Mr. Gary as her rapist,” Jack Martin, his defense attorney said in an interview with 11Alive at that time.

A separate DNA test did, however, put Gary at the home of another woman who was raped and killed in Columbus in 1977. He was never tried for that murder.

Carlton Gary and Renate Solomon (Provided)

Gary was denied a new trial in September 2017, and again in January 2018.

However, Solomon has not given up on her quest for justice. This week, she penned more letters to judges, including one to John Robert, a chief justice on The Supreme Court of the United States.

“I am begging you to please read this letter. I swear to you on the life of my 3 children, that not one soul will ever know about this. If so, God strike me dead,” she wrote, pleading Gary’s case. “I am also begging you to read it as a human being, not a judge.”

She continued, on behalf of Gary, calling the past 40 years a “saga.”

“Carlton's defense attorney and his team will appeal this to the US Supreme Court. I pray that your court will grant a stay of execution.”

In total, three men, including Gary, have served time in prison for the crimes Solomon whole-heartedly attributes to Bayard, including the 1980 murder of her friend.

However, an obituary indicated that he died nearly a decade ago, following Solomon’s return to Columbus.

According to the obituary, he died on Monday, Nov. 1, 2010 at Grand Oaks Nursing Home in Palm Coast, Fla. He was 73 years old.

But Solomon doesn’t buy it.

In fact, she believes he's still alive and left Georgia to escape her suspicions.

And so, he remains a ghost that continues to have a stranglehold on her past… and her present.

Echoing her ongoing sentiments, Solomon’s timid, but determined, voice is captured on the recordings she made decades earlier.

“Nobody seems to care. It’s really frustrating; I’m not gonna let up on it.”

EDITOR'S NOTE: It is unclear if Bayard was ever considered a suspect in any of the aforementioned cases. Our request to review the case files, through both Columbus Police Department and the district attorney’s office, has gone on answered—as has our request to speak to any of the detectives who investigated these cases. 11Alive has also made a request for any/all police reports pertaining to Bayard.

Attempts to contact Bayard's family members yielded no results as his parents are both deceased and he did not have any known children.

