The Hunt | Southern ghosts: A serial killer's stranglehold on the past

Oversized, silver hoop earrings lay between her black jacket’s collar and her face that has aged over time with worry. However, 40 years later, Solomon’s hunch, nor her memory has ever faltered.
As she crosses over the bridge from Phenix City into Columbus her heart races.
“When I’m in this town, I look over my shoulder,” she admits. “It’s tough. I feel uneasy and I think about the victims.”
In November 2017, Solomon, who now lives out of state, took 11Alive Investigators on a tour of a Columbus that exists now, only in her memory.
“Everything has changed,” she notes as she drives along Broadway Street, lined with immaculate 200-year-old homes in the middle of the town’s Historic District.
As she drives the narrow streets, her bright auburn-dyed hair, halfway tucked inside her collar, reflects in the rearview mirror.
Mary Sue Ogletree (Courtesy of Renate Solomon)
Before, she says, “I felt safe. That happened in somebody else’s world, not mine.”
But now, “I want justice,” she demands, talking furiously with her hands, deep with wrinkles.
“I could smell, feel the danger,” she remembers from all those years ago.
But her persistence has not faded.
“It’s my story. It has to be told, because I know the killer,” she says eagerly, her German accent peeking through a thick southern drawl.
“Because I know the monster, and he was protected.”
Piercing her lips tightly, she turns the steering wheel, veering the car to the right and points to a street sign.
“That’s on Forest Avenue, and that’s the second two victims.”
It’s not her favorite thing to recall.
“It’s tough. I feel uneasy,” she says, her hazel eyes swelling twice in size.
As she slows the car and points at a beige, two-story house, her silver charm bracelet slips down her wrist.
“This is school superintendent [Jim] Burns, where he was murdered,” she announces, confirming too, that Bayard lived two houses down.
That 1992 murder case ended in 2014 with an acquittal of the accused killer, Kareem Lane. Bayard was never considered a suspect.
The woman’s voice on the GPS guides Solomon to her destination in .2 miles on the right, as she steers the car around a winding turn inside the lushly landscaped suburb.
“Beautiful homes here, but they give me the creeps,” she shudders.
Mary Sue Ogletree was stabbed to death in her apartment in 1980. (Jessica Noll / WXIA)
“This is where Mary Sue Ogletree was murdered… With her murder, it confirmed what I was suspecting,” she says.
On June 8, 1980, Ogletree had been stabbed numerous times and her throat had been slit inside her Forest Avenue apartment.
Solomon depicts the crime scene from photos she obtained after the case was closed.
[He] “…cut her throat from ear to ear, severing both arteries, and while she was bleeding out, he stabbed her body 33 times,” Solomon describes it like it was yesterday.
Michael Finn is serving his sentence, however, the Georgia Innocence Project is reviewing his case. (Provided)
Michael Finn was tried and convicted in Ogletree’s murder.
Finn’s alibi was that he was on a date, but his date would later renege on that story under oath.
Fourteen years later, a grand jury indicted him in 1994, followed by a trial two years later. The jury found him guilty of malice murder and burglary, and he was sentenced to life, plus 21 years.
Renate Solomon, 77, takes 11Alive investigators on a tour where the "Stocking Strangler's" crime spree took place in Columbus, Ga. (Brendan Keefe / WXIA)
Finn is serving his sentence at Dooly State Prison. All motions filed for a new trial have been denied. However, his case is currently under review by the Georgia Innocence Project.
Renate Solomon, 77, takes 11Alive investigators on a tour where the "Stocking Strangler's" crime spree took place in Columbus, Ga. (Brendan Keefe / WXIA)
After making a life in Columbus for nearly 20 years, Solomon fled to Mexico, after she said someone called her house warning her in 1981.
“Your days are numbered,” she said the caller threatened.
“He had found out that I was going to the victims' family asking questions about him. He knew that I found him out. We had to sell our dream home and move back to town for me to feel safe. I left my husband and Columbus and went into hiding in Mexico, but came back in 1993 and my fight has not stopped.”
She left again in 1999, not returning until 2010.
And that’s when she renewed her crusade to prove the real killer was free, and was not the man police apprehended and a jury convicted all those years ago.
Carlton Gary
Solomon has called and written countless letters to officials, judges, attorneys, police—anyone who would listen to her over the years.
One of those she reached out to was Judge Bobby Peters, a Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Superior Court judge in 2011. In turn, he penned a letter to District Attorney Julia Slater, dated May 26, 2011.
“I received a call from a lady who requested that I meet with her to discuss information she has on the Carlton Gary case and others,” he wrote.
As a judge, he responded, he could not meet with her, but gave Slater the opportunity to discuss said cases with Solomon.
“According to her, Mr. Lee Baird [sic], who recently died, was involved in the murder and other murders and she has kept this information to herself for years in the fear of Mr. Baird [sic] but now that he has passed away the threat to her safety no longer exists.”
