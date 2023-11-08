'They're making me and my family feel like we're nothing' | Killeen mom left with questions after her son was struck and killed by a vehicle

Rhonda Taylor says it took five days for authorities to notify her that her son died. The driver did not face any charges.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen mother is asking questions and demanding justice after a driver hit and killed her son in October 2022.

The most upsetting part for Rhonda Taylor is that it took five days for authorities to notify her that her 38-year-old son, Kevin Roderick Gordon II, had died. The driver is also not facing charges.

Taylor says prior to her son's death, she asked the city about getting a mental health warrant to get him off the streets, but it was denied.

On Oct. 2, 2022, Gordon left their home, making his typical trip over to a convenience store. When he did not return that night, Taylor says she had no reason to suspect anything was wrong.

Five days later, she received a call from the City that changed her life forever. She found out her son had been killed.

"When I went to view his body at the funeral home, his ID was in his personal items, so I don't know what was the reasoning for them to delay me five days," Taylor said. "I felt that the city of Killeen has done me an injustice because they botched up my son's death investigation."

Debbie Garrett, Bell County Assistant District Attorney, says the defendant stopped immediately, according to body cam footage.

"He actually helps to try to give life-saving measures while the person behind him calls 911," Garrett said. "He also stays until the police arrived."

The defendant initially told police a different vehicle hit Gordon. Police learned later that wasn't true, based on video evidence from a nearby convenience store.

"In order to make an accident involving in death, he would have had to not stop," Garrett added. "The elements were not met for the felony. I can certainly understand the family being devastated by the loss of their loved one, but my job as a prosecutor is to seek justice, not to seek conviction."

Taylor is frustrated with the policies and procedures. She claims she still has not seen video evidence of what all happened.

"They're making me and my family feel like we're nothing, and I've sowed seeds in this city," Taylor said.

Now Taylor is pushing for change and hoping to reopen the case for personal closure.

"Kevin would be upset with me if I gave up on him," Taylor added. "We have a right to know how my son had been killed on a public roadway if that's what really happened."

The driver of the vehicle met with Taylor as part of a restorative justice program, but she feels justice has not been served.