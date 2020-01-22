KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents on Root Drive had some unexpected excitement last week after the Killeen Police Department raided a home in the 300 block right behind Killeen City Hall.

Police told 6 News in an emailed statement the department received information about drug activity at the house.

"Detectives with the Organized Crime Unit conducted an investigation, and on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, with the assistance from members of the Tactical Response Unit, they served a no-knock search warrant at the residence resulting in 10 arrests for drug paraphernalia. No injuries were reported," the email said.

RELATED: Ex-Killeen officer sentenced for his role in deadly no-knock warrant shooting

Neighbors said the people living at the home had been causing problems in the community for a long time.

"We would see a lot of traffic going in and out. Different types of people, different types of cars. At night, they were always having problems, throwing stuff, doing fireworks and bonfires," Shelise Wilkins said.

"You would hear something going on. Somebody arguing or fighting. The police even being called. There was a lot of stuff happening at this house," Amarti Lucas said.

RELATED: Family of Killeen man killed by officer during service of no-knock warrant says second officer should be held accountable

Both witnesses, and people posting about the raid on Facebook, said they were happy KPD took action.

"It seems like it took them a minute to try to get everything together but they came and did their job pretty quick," Lucas said. "Came in, knocked the gate down, and got them all out of the house quick."

The names of everyone who was arrested was not immediately known.

Popular on KCENTV.com: