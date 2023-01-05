Puppy Facebook scam making its way around Central Texas

A hacker using someone else's Facebook profile is scamming people into sending money for dogs they never receive.

TEMPLE, Texas — Update: Fact checkers with Facebook have put a notification on the hacked Facebook page letting users know this profile has a scam that is selling yorkie puppies, like many sites on Facebook.

Imagine buying your furry friend online, going to receive that puppy in person and it's not there.

Not only that but the person who answers the door tells you they weren't the ones selling you the puppies, but in fact it was a hacker that took over their Facebook.

This is what has been happening to Ken Miller, a former Temple Police Officer, whose Facebook was hacked in January and ever since, someone has been using it to "sell" Yorkie puppies.

"It hurts my heart," Miller said. "I don't want them to be scammed."

For nine months, Miller, his friends and others have reported this page but it has yet to be taken down.

It all began when the story was brought to Texas Today after former anchor, Taheshah Moise, wanted to buy some Yorkie puppies.

She came across Miller's page and immediately reached out to Miller about adopting a puppy.

The user told Moise that the dogs are free but there would be a $300 rehoming fee.

After multiple messages and many questions, Moise decided this was a scam.

The user, posing as Ken Miller, refused to send video with verification of the day it was being sent.

On top of that, the Venmo account they wanted Moise to send the money to was also not Ken Miller's name.

"I was like alright I'm done I don't really want these puppies," Moise said.

Then she had just one mission: take this page down and let everyone associated know it's a scam.

Soon after, she was blocked. Months later, Moise said she's shocked the page is still up.

"I reported the page multiple times," she added.

So did many others.

Six News even reached out to Facebook. They have yet to reply.

If you're trying not to be scammed, cyber security expert at A&M University of Central Texas, Abhijit Kumar Nag, said to have your location on.

"That way you are tracking it and your account is always in your control," Nag said.

Also turn on two factor authentication, which means a code is being sent to your phone when you log into your account.

As for staying away from scammers, do what Moise is doing. Be thorough and make sure you know who you are talking to before you buy something online.

