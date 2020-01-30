SAN ANTONIO — The brother of a San Antonio megachurch pastor was arrested Wednesday and charged with indecency with a child by contact and continuous sexual abuse of a child, amid allegations he sexually abused a child for years.

Jack Hagee, 74, is accused of sexually assaulting and molesting a child beginning in 1989 when she was around 5 years old. Hagee, a former Harris County Precinct 3 captain, is alleged to have abused the child between the years of 1989 and 1997.

RELATED: Former Harris Co. Pct. 3 captain charged, accused of sexually assaulting young girl

Law enforcement sources confirmed Jack Hagee’s brother is John Hagee, the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church.

Court records state the victim, who is now an adult, said Jack Hagee touched her and exposed himself to her in 1989 and that the abuse escalated to a "full-on sexual relationship." The victim told investigators the sexual assaults occurred three times a week until she was 13 years old.

Police records show the victim confided in a relative, who is not named in the affidavit, about the abuse. Authorities wrote in an affidavit that they spoke with the relative, who told investigators and that she told Jack Hagee's brother, about the allegations.

The record states Jack Hagee's brother, who is not named in the affidavit, confronted Jack Hagee over the allegations. John Hagee's spokesman confirmed by phone Thursday that John Hagee is the brother mentioned in the affidavit. The relative told police she heardJohn Hagee tell Jack Hagee via phone, "Oh my God, Jack," then tell him he was no longer welcome in his home.

John Hagee told investigators that during the phone call Jack Hagee admitted to touching the child.

Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for Pastor John Hagee offered the following statement on behalf of the megachurch pastor:

"He and his wife have offered and given their full and unconditional support to the victim, including respecting their decision when to go to law enforcement and also speaking to law enforcement on the victim's behalf.”

Texas law states an individual may have a legal duty to report abuse even if an outcry is made when the victim is an adult. Under the law, the person to whom the outcry is made “shall make a report … if the person or professional … determines in good faith that disclosure of the information is necessary to protect the health and safety of another child or an elderly person with a disability.”

A source close to the investigation told KENS 5 that there were no children living with Jack Hagee when the outcry was made.

Jack Hagee did not show for a scheduled court appearance Thursday but was released on bonds totaling $65,000.