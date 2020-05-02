TEMPLE, Texas — A Temple woman wanted answers from General Motors after a worn-out oil valve left her car sitting at the dealer for three months. After 6 News reached out to the company, it looks like a replacement part is on the way.

Gina Williams said her 2014 Chevy Impala started to abruptly slow down in November when the check engine light turned on.

She took the car to the dealer and got a loaner vehicle right away. Three months later, the car was not fixed. The Impala needed a new variable valve timing solenoid, but the dealer could not find the part anywhere.

After reaching out to GM, 6 News learned the manufacturing company that made the part for GM did not renew its contract last year, and GM had been scrambling to find a new supplier. Meanwhile, dealerships in Killeen, Austin, and other cities had 2014 Impala and 2014 Malibu customers that couldn't get the cars back because the part was not available.

Williams told 6 News on Tuesday that she had made a complaint to GM but had no timeline for getting her car back.

"I'm just really upset with General Motors because they are telling me they are going to have to go search for this part that they know is not available," Williams said. "I just need answers. I need the part and I need the car running."

After 6 News reached out to GM on Tuesday, GM Corporate News Relations spokesman Dan Flores said customer service had potentially found a part for the vehicle the very next day.

Flores said GM is working with a new supplier to get the part back to Chevrolet dealers within the next few months. Williams could get her part in a matter of days, after contacting 6 News.

