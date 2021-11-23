Thanksgiving sales worth a glance

Deals, bargains, sales. It is all happening this week. What you should buy now and what to wait to purchase.

SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday has gone from one day to week. Retailers released deals early this year.

You have probably already noticed some great sales and discounts. Many of us are wondering is it worth waiting for Black Friday to get an even better deal? You may not want to wait, especially if you are a big bargain hunter. Yet, you will definitely want to take time to take another glance at some big retailers on Thanksgiving.

“There are going to be some retailers that are going to drop some special deal on Thanksgiving that includes Target, Kohl’s and Best Buy,” said Kristin McGrath of RetailMeNot.com. “They are slating some of their deals to drop that day. Of course, Amazon is going to start its Black Friday sale officially on Thanksgiving, although it has some early deals live. So, there will be some deal to shop on Thanksgiving and Black Friday that you can’t get right now, but the bulk of these deals are already live.”

Target has said it will not be open on Thanksgiving, but the special deals will be online-only, so no need to leave your home.