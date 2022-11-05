CAUGHT ON CAM: Video shows man tased by police

The man reportedly told police "I don't think this is right" while holding his hands in the air. Police reportedly yelled at the man and shot him with a taser.

Example video title will go here for this video

Two investigations are being made into an incident that was caught on camera where a man was reportedly tased by a Killeen Police Department officer, according to Killeen Councilwoman Mellisa Brown.

The man recording the video, identified as Cluren Williams, said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Williams said police surrounded a man who was inside a parked, running car at this apartment parking lot and demanded he get out of the vehicle. When the man got out, he turned around, put his hands on the hood and asked what was happening multiple times, Williams said.

The man reportedly told police "I don't think this is right" while he held his hands up in the air. In that moment, police yelled at the man and shot him with a taser, Williams said.

The man was then dragged to the ground, turned over and handcuffed, William said.

The man was then taken to jail and was released later that day, Brown said.

6 News inquired why the man was arrested, but at the time this article was published, Killeen PD did not release any information about his arrest or charges filed against him.