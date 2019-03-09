TEMPLE, Texas — Alexa Brooks works in Temple and lived at the Village at Meadowbend Apartments in Temple until last weekend. She said her air conditoner had been out for nearly two weeks. When the landlord finally fixed it around Aug. 30, it broke again two days later. She said she had to move.

“The management and maintenance and living conditions there are unbearable and I just could not tolerate it any longer,” Brooks said.

Brooks told investigative reporter Andrew Moore that the apartment complex required two months notice and management informed her that she would have to pay two months rent, which is more than $1,000, without proper notice.

Does Texas law provide Brooks any protection in her current situation? 6 News is on the case today. See what Andrew Moore finds at 5 and 6 p.m.

More 6 Fix stories on KCENTV.com:

6 Fix: Contractor gives Belton woman $3,000 refund after story airs

Belton woman still missing sink after paying contractor $30K to remodel

‘Where is animal control?’ Killeen man wants answers after dog attacked by strays on his porch

'They're killing my dog': Killeen residents say animal control won't respond to calls about dangerous dogs