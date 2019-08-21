KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen man said he is still waiting for animal control to show up after his sister’s rat terrier got mauled by stray dogs Wednesday morning, and he said it’s not the first time they didn’t show up.

6 News investigative reporter Andrew Moore set out to find out where animal control is when people need it.

Cristian Castillo said he still has scars on his upper leg after being bitten by stray dogs earlier in the year. He said he sees dogs running around the area every day.

After he saw his sister’s dog get attacked on the front porch, he wants to know why animal control won’t at least show up.

Castillo’s brother-in-law chased the dogs away, but not before leaving a large gash on the rat terrier’s back.

The dog was taken to a vet and into surgery, Castillo said.

Killeen man says dog attacked, injured by stray on porch After he was his sister’s dog get attacked by a stray on the front porch of his Killeen home, Cristian Castillo wants to know why animal control won’t at least show up. After he was his sister’s dog get attacked by a stray on his front porch, Cristian Castillo wants to know why animal control won’t at least show up. After he was his sister’s dog get attacked by a stray on his front porch, Cristian Castillo wants to know why animal control won’t at least show up.

The dog is expected to be OK.

Castillo said he’s been told by animal control that they had higher priority calls at the time Castillo called.

He wants to know what “high priority” means.

“I have three little ones here. Is the next thing for them going to be something that happens to my kids before they do anything about it?” He said. “I seriously don’t know how to fix the issue.”

Castillo said he was told later Wednesday that animal control spoke to the dog’s owner about how to secure them, but couldn’t do more than that.

Moore sent the city an email asking what Castillo and others in his situation could do about this. As of the posting of this story, there was no answer.

Popular on KCENTV.com:

From F to A: How Buckholts ISD turned its TEA accountability rating around

Texan finds 3.72-carat yellow diamond at an Arkansas park

Military Matters: Fort Hood family left living in hotels after black mold found in post housing