POST FALLS, Idaho — Update: A previous version of this article had a different name and age listed as the driver of the semi truck. The ISP issued a correction to their earlier press release at 3:52 p.m. on Saturday, and the article has been updated accordingly.

The semi truck that crashed on Friday evening that caused I-90 to close for several hours was carrying missiles at the time of the incident.

The Idaho State Police announced in a press release that a 2016 Volvo semi truck carrying 16 missiles weighing 2,000 pounds each crashed on I-90 near milepost 8, which is near the Huetter rest area.

The truck, driven by 47-year-old Mark Dearinger of Chickasha, Okla., was traveling eastbound when he accidentally drove into the hazmat containment area of the port of entry instead of the interstate on ramp. The truck ended up driving into a snow bank, and Dearinger received a citation for inattentive driving, according to the release.

There were no injuries caused by the accident, according to the release.

The ISP tweeted at 9:54 p.m. on Friday that I-90 had reopened after being closed for several hours due to an undisclosed incident at a rest stop.

The ISP shut down each direction of I-90 between exit 5 and exit 12 because of an incident at a rest stop..

KREM has reached out to ISP to find out exactly what was going on at the rest stop but was told they would send a press release when they had more information.

Travis Edwards with Fairchild Air Force Public Affairs said civil engineers from the base were headed to the scene. He did not offer any other details as to why the crew may be headed there.