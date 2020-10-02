HOUSTON — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from 2018 when KHOU 11 interviewed a Houston Instagram star who directed her music video.*

Janet Jackson is coming to Houston for her new world tour.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer announced her “Black Diamond World Tour” on Monday which will feature all-new production from her forthcoming album, “Black Diamond” – which is scheduled to be released this year.

The “All For You” singer will also be performing some of her old classics including a special performance of “Rhythm Nation 1814.”

The Houston tour date is set for Aug. 5 at the Toyota Center.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Feb. 13 at noon on livenation.com.

For more information on Jackson’s tour, click here.

