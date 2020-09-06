HOUSTON — Texans player J.J. Watt and former Texans player D.J. Reader are in attendance at the Houston funeral for George Floyd.

Cal McNair, son of late Texans owner Bob McNair, is also at the funeral, reports KHOU 11's Chris Costa:

Before Tuesday's funeral Cal McNair briefly spoke to the media and said he wants to keep the focus today on Floyd and Floyd's family, not how the NFL will respond to the recent events.

J.J. has been active on social media since the death of Floyd, saying "silence is unacceptable." He also tweeted:

"I think it was disgusting and impossible for anyone to defend. The situation could have been remedied many other ways and those responsible should be held accountable. George Floyd should be alive."

