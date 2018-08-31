WASHINGTON - Roberta McCain, John McCain's 106-year-old mother, mourned her middle child she called "Johnny" Friday at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Roberta McCain made the sign of the cross on her chest and took a moment beside her son's casket as he lain in state.

John McCain liked to use his mother as an example of "what he hopes his lifespan will be." She now mourns her son instead of the other way around.

Last Saturday, the Vietnam prisoner of war, congressman, senator and two-time presidential candidate died of brain cancer at the age of 81.

