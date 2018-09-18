Dinosaurs attacking and some controversial filmmaking are coming to disc and digital. Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest with the Director's Chair.
New Movies on Disc and Digital:
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal, Rated PG-13
- Fahrenheit 451 - HBO, TV-14
- Siberia - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Damsel - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Billionaire Boys Club - Lionsgate, Rated R
New Streaming Series - Hulu:
- The First - TV-14
New Streaming Series - Netflix:
- Forever - TV-14
- Norm McDonald Has A Show - TV-MA
New to Netflix:
- American Vandal - Season 2
- Bojack Horseman - Season 5
- The Dragon Prince
- D.L. Hughley Contrarian
- The Angel - TV-MA
- The Land of Steady Habits - TV-MA
New Exclusives on Demand:
- Mandy - RLJE Films, Not Rated
- The Children Act - A24, Rated R
- Final Score - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Armed - Sony, Rated R
- He's Out There - Vertical, Rated R
- MDMA - New Video, Not Rated
- Slice - A24, Rated R
New to Own Digitally:
- The First Purge - Universal, Rated R
- Sicario: Day of the Soldado - Sony, Rated R
