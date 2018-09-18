Dinosaurs attacking and some controversial filmmaking are coming to disc and digital. Director Shawn Hobbs has the latest with the Director's Chair.

New Movies on Disc and Digital:

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal, Rated PG-13
  • Fahrenheit 451 - HBO, TV-14
  • Siberia - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Damsel - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Billionaire Boys Club - Lionsgate, Rated R

New Streaming Series - Hulu:

  • The First - TV-14

New Streaming Series - Netflix:

  • Forever - TV-14
  • Norm McDonald Has A Show - TV-MA

New to Netflix:

  • American Vandal - Season 2
  • Bojack Horseman - Season 5
  • The Dragon Prince
  • D.L. Hughley Contrarian
  • The Angel - TV-MA
  • The Land of Steady Habits - TV-MA

New Exclusives on Demand:

  • Mandy - RLJE Films, Not Rated
  • The Children Act - A24, Rated R
  • Final Score - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Armed - Sony, Rated R
  • He's Out There - Vertical, Rated R
  • MDMA - New Video, Not Rated
  • Slice - A24, Rated R

New to Own Digitally:

  • The First Purge - Universal, Rated R
  • Sicario: Day of the Soldado - Sony, Rated R
