SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) — A spokeswoman for Virginia State Police said a police dog died Wednesday after an exchange of gunfire between troopers and the driver of a stolen car. The driver of the car also died.

Corinne Geller said a trooper who was on Interstate 95 North in Sussex County saw a car that someone in Connecticut reported stolen. The trooper turned on his lights and siren ti sop the car. Geller said the driver wouldn't stop.

The trooper followed the car. The driver started shooting at the trooper. The shooting continued off and on. The driver got off the interstate at the exit for Owens/Route 645 (Exit 24). Other troopers positioned themselves to stop the car as it headed towards the intersection of Loco School and Bell roads. Geller said the driver kept shooting at troopers. One of his bullets went through the window of a trooper's car and hit a K-9 officer that was in the back seat. The dog died.

Eventually, the car stopped. Troopers exchanged gunfire with the driver. He was hit, and he died there. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond will conduct an autopsy.

There was a passenger in the car. Medics took her to the hospital. Geller said the passenger's injuries weren't life-threatening.

None of the troopers who was there was hurt. Three are on administrative leave which is Virginia State Police police whenever there is a shooting involving officers.

