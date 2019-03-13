Ruger's vest is covered in patriotic patches, but two stand out among the others.

KYTX CBS19 - Lexie Hudson

Service Dog and K-9 Unit.

Which one came first prepared him for the next.

Before Ruger became a service dog, he was in the service himself.

"He [Ruger] is a war dog that was with the 101st airborne, he has gone to Afghanistan, he has done a lot of amazing things. He's a retired bomb dog and he was blown up and his last mission, 1 of 166 missions that he did," says For Veterans Sake Foundation PTSD Coach Monty Hutson.

Now, instead of sniffing out IED'S and saving lives in Afghanistan, he's saving lives of veterans with a new service in East Texas.

Each week, Ruger helps trains other potential service dogs through the foundation.

"The service dogs, when they're trained, they're trained for specific reasons for that veteran, although you may not see physically see what that reason is for, don't believe that it's just a dog in their hand." says Hutson. "That dog may be watching them for PTSD, it may be watching them for seizure disorders and TBI, that creates different issues."