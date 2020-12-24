COVID-19 pandemic voted AP's top story of 2020 in Kentucky, Breonna Taylor's death was second

The unrelenting coronavirus pandemic has been voted the top news story of 2020 in Kentucky. Day after day, the virus dominated headlines.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — *Editor's note: Video is from March 23 after nonessential businesses were ordered to close.

The unrelenting coronavirus pandemic has been voted the top news story of 2020 in Kentucky. Day after day, the virus dominated headlines.

It inflicted widespread suffering and shutdowns in a year of historic turmoil in the state. The pandemic was the clear-cut choice as the year’s top Kentucky news story in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters.

Second in balloting was Breonna Taylor’s death and the protests that ensued. People in her hometown of Louisville and across the country took to the streets to demand justice in response to the deaths of Blacks at the hands of police.