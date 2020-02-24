KILLEEN, Texas — The school week started off with a pleasant surprise for Killeen ISD Early College High School Principal Kathleen Burke. Friends, family and more were waiting to surprise her with news that she's one of 40 finalists across Texas for the 2020 H-E-B Excellence in Education Award.

Superintendent Dr. John Craft said in a release, "Kathleen is a huge part of the success of the Early College High School students and staff with her leadership and passion for students. It is a reason why ECHS is a part of thee premiere high schools across the nation. We congratulate Kathleen, this is well deserved.”

Burke helped establish Early College High School, which partners with Central Texas College and Texas A&M University - Central Texas. Students at ECHS have an opportunity to earn their Associates Degree at the same time as their high school diploma and can earn up to two years of college credit before graduation.

As part of Monday's surprise, Burke was awarded a $1,000 check for herself and another $2,500 check for ECHS. All finalists will be competing for cash prizes ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.

