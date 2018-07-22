Nolanville — A 54 year old woman is dead after being hit by a car in Nolanville early Saturday morning.

Nolanville Police say it happened just after 1 a.m. on eastbound I-14 near the Paddy Hamilton overpass.

Police say the woman was attempting to cross the highway when she was struck by a car.

Emergency personnel found the victims body in the center median of the highway.

Police say the victim had identification showing a Killeen address.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, her body was transported to Centex Mortuary in Temple.

The driver of the car, a 26 year old male, stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

The victims identity is being withheld until family has been notified.

Texas Highway Patrol troopers assisted with the initial investigation and will handle the scene reconstruction and state fatality accident reports.

Harker Heights PD, Bell County Sheriff's Office, Central Bell County Fire Rescue and Acadian Ambulance assisted.

