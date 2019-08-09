KILLEEN, Texas — Texas Black Pages and Village United held a school supply drive Saturday afternoon for teachers to stock up their classrooms. Supplies were donated from ‘Girl Me Too’, which is an organization to empower females in education. Teachers were able to come and go and fill bags with what they need for no cost.

“I am an assistant principal on a title one campus where a lot of our students do need additional supplies,” said Nicola Gardere, who is an assistant principal in Killeen. “So for the community to provide an event like this where I am able to come in and pick up supplies for the students is phenomenal.”

But the drive was not the only kindness seen in Killeen Saturday afternoon, for one mother it was a day she will never forget. Artina Nukolls is a single mother who was struggling without a car. One of her friends posted on Facebook to see if anyone could help out, and Nicole Johnson was able to do just that.

“I saw the post asking if anyone had a car,” said Johnson. “And I said, I have one you can just have.”

Nuckolls didn’t know exactly why she was coming to the drive, she was just hanging out with a friend. They brought everyone outside and she was given a car. There was not a dry eye in sight.