Here's the latest coming to theaters from the Director's Chair.
New Movies at the Box Office:
- Kin - Summit Entertainment, Rated PG-13
- Operation Finale - MGM, Rated PG-13
- Searching (Waco Exclusive) - Screen Gems, Rated PG-13
- The Little Stranger (Waco Exclusive) - Focus Features, Rated R
- An Actor Prepares (Waco Exclusive) - Gravitas Ventures, Not Rated
New to Amazon Prime:
- Jack Ryan (Season 1)
New to Netflix Streaming:
- Paradise PD (Season 2) - TV-MA
- Ozark (Season 2) - TV-MA
All Week at Waco's AMC IMAX:
- Marvel 10th Anniversary Film Festival - Disney
All Week at Temple's Cinemark XD:
- Wizarding World Week - Warner Bros.
