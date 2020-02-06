KINGSVILLE, Texas — The City of Kingsville has been added to the growing list of communities where protests have taken place following the death of George Floyd. As you know, Floyd was the unarmed black man who died at the hands of the police in Minneapolis. Many of those demonstrations across the country have also resulted in violence and looting. The one today in Kingsville remained peaceful.

Protesters descended in downtown Kingsville ending up at the courthouse holding signs saying "End Police Brutality."

The crowd of about 200 or so made sure their frustration and outrage is heard loud and clear following the death of Floyd. Floyd also had ties to South Texas. He attended Texas A&M Kingsville in the mid-90's.

Those who rallied said it's about standing together to make a change.

Protester Laurie Guajardo said it's just as important to march in the town of Kingsville as it is to do so in a big city.

"It's not an easy choice to stand up and say something," Guajardo said.

The march was kept peaceful. While there was a presence of law enforcement, many deputies helped by blocking traffic for protesters and handing out bottles of water.

