Arlington, Texas — The La Vega Pirates, for the second time in four years, are kings of the Texas High School Football world.

La Vega beat former district foe Liberty Hill 35-21 on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the UIL 4A Div. I state championship, the school's second football state championship.

Pirate returner Donta Stuart set a UIL 4A State Championship record when he returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD to open the third quarter for La Vega, giving the Pirates a 14-7 lead they never gave up.

Pirate WR Malachi Wright and QB Ara Rauls connected on a 90 yard TD pass in the third quarter, also setting a UIL 4A state championship record to give La Vega a 21-7 lead.

La Vega finished the 2018 season 14-2, avenging its first loss to Argyle in the 4A Div. I Region II Final on Dec. 7.

