KIRKWOOD, Mo. – It looked like a scene from a movie this weekend at a Kirkwood gas station.

Emergency crews responded to the Mobil gas station on Manchester Road and Geyer Road around 8 p.m. on Saturday after a luxury car caught fire.

Photos have gone viral across social media of a blue Lamborghini engulfed in flames. In a video, you can see a van driving off with the gas nozzle still inside.

Kirkwood, Glendale, Des Peres, West County and Frontenac fire departments responded and quickly extinguished the fire and surrounding gas pump.

Luckily, no one was injured during the fire.

